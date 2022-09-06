Samsung’s latest One UI builds for phones and smartwatches, labeled as version 4.1.1 on mobile (launched on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4) and 4.5 on wearables (launched on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro), is now headed out to last year’s devices. This is a common Samsung “W” move, bringing all of the new software features to its older phones. Hate it or love it, you expect nothing less from the King of Android Updates.

According to Samsung’s announcement, the software updates will start with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 beginning this week and will roll out gradually across the globe. One UI 4.1.1 will also get out to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and original Z Flip and Z Fold. For watch lovers, One UI Watch 4.5 will be supported on Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. For older devices like Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2, the company says that, “users will be able to enjoy a software update that delivers selected features from the One UI Watch 4.5.”

As for what’s inside, it’s not a small list. The foldable phones are getting plenty of new goodies, most notably the new Taskbar on the Galaxy Z Fold line, plus smartwatches are getting treated to the updated QWERTY keyboard, further watch face customization, as well as blood pressure and ECG (electrocardiogram) monitoring. That’s solid.

// Samsung