New Google Wallet Expands Into Six Additional Markets

The new Google Wallet continues its rollout across the globe, with Google introducing it to six new markets this week.

The new areas supported by Google’s freshly reanimated Wallet service are South Africa, Serbia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Iceland. According to Google, in Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, and South Africa, Google Wallet will be available both on Android and Wear OS devices starting today. In Azerbaijan and Iceland, Google Wallet will be available on Android devices first followed by Wear OS in the upcoming months.

If you missed it, earlier this year Google reintroduced Google Wallet as a home for IDs, COVID vax documents, payment cards, loyalty programs, and more. It’s essentially what we all envisioned years ago when wallet apps started getting made, but now it’s 2022 and we’re finally getting there.

If you live in one of the aforementioned markets, go snag it.