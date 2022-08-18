You may have a pre-ordered Galaxy Z Fold 4 on its way to your house very soon, so in order to prepare yourself for the joy of setting up your new foldable device, allow me to present the First 10 Things to Do!

In this video, we dive into audio and display settings, show you how to tweak the home screen and lock screen, plus give a general overview of the best things to do when you’re first setting up this device. Buckle up, there’s a lot to get through, which is very typical for a Samsung device.

If you’re more of a flipper, expect Kellen to have his Galaxy Z Flip 4’s First 10 Things video coming soon.