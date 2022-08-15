Spotify Premium can be yours for free for the next 3 months, assuming you’ve never subscribed to it before. That’s the big requirement for a new promotion from the streaming platform that kicked off this week. 3 free months – new subscribers only.

You can simply head over to Spotify’s site (or from within the app) and subscribe to Spotify Premium, with ad-free listening, offline playback, unlimited skips, and more. You’ll get that Premium for the next 3 months without a penny paid too. This would normally cost you $9.99/month or about $30 for the three months combined.

Mad that this free deal is only for new subscribers? Spotify says that some users who subscribed at one time and then canceled, “may be eligible for three months for just $9.99.” So while you can’t get 3 months for free, you can get 3 months for the price of 1. That’s not bad.

Both Spotify promos run from today through September 11. If you’ve yet to try it for free, now is a good time.

Spotify Premium Link