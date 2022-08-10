Verizon is shipping out the August security patch to owners of the Galaxy S22 lineup, which consists of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Besides the August patch, the changelog doesn’t specify anything new, but if you spot something on your phone, please feel free to let us know. This is all noteworthy because the August patch has yet to make its way to Google’s Pixel devices. Good job, Samsung.

For build numbers, Galaxy S22 owners will get S901USQU2AVG8, S22+ owners will see S906USQU2AVG8, and Galaxy S22 Ultra owners will have S908USQU2AVG8 following the update.

Go snag it!

// Verizon