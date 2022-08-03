As a part of the OnePlus 10T launch today, OnePlus is also announcing OxygenOS 13, the next big update coming to their still-supported range of phones. The update is said to feature an all-new Aquamorphic Design, smoother experience, and a bunch of enriched features. OnePlus also told us when to expect it and one which phones.

Which devices are getting OxygenOS 13 and when?

For launch timing, since we’re waiting on Android 13 to be released (and this should be based off of Android 13), OnePlus is saying that OxygenOS 13 will launch “soon” and first on the OnePlus 10 Pro in an Open Beta program. The next device to get the update will be the OnePlus 10T “later this year.”

Below is the entire list of phones expected to get OxygenOS 13, just be aware that outside of the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T, we have no idea when the others will see it:

Flagship product line : OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus

9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T

: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T Nord product line: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2,

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

All of the OxygenOS 13 features

What should you expect from OxygenOS 13 in terms of features? OnePlus is really talking this update up as a big one, where they’ve updated the design of many OS elements, made it “faster and smoother,” more stable, and tossed in plenty of customization and personalization.

The entire list of new features in OxygenOS 13 is as follows:

Intentional Adaption

OxygenOS 13 features soft and rounded edges across its design for a more comfortable viewing experience. Every detail in OxygenOS 13’s design has been created with purpose, making each element both useful and appealing to fit your needs. Calm Vitality

Form and function co-exist in OxygenOS 13, as it adds to the user experience by anticipating every need and making widgets more accessible through one long press. Intelligent Design

The colors of OxygenOS 13’s design will intelligently transition to match the time of day you are using your device – meaning the operating system will be brighter in the morning and take on a darker, calmer aesthetic after sunset. AI System Booster

OxygenOS 13 leverages the power of AI System Booster, which takes its smooth and stable performance even further. With advanced, intelligent memory management systems, AI System Booster allows you to suspend more applications at once so you can quickly jump from one to another for a faster, smoother, and uninterrupted experience. Always-on Display (AOD)

AODs highlight contextual and relevant information without you having to switch on or unlock your device. OxygenOS 13 packs a wider selection of AODs that provide you with greater levels of customization, so you can decide what information you want to be easily accessible. Whether you are listening to music, or creating masterpieces on Canvas or Bitmoji, OxygenOS 13’s AODs make it possible to navigate with ease while on the go. Smart Launcher

Smart Launcher lets you access applications from folders faster by making folders and their contents larger on your home screen. Applications within a folder can be tapped and opened without having to open the folder itself for a faster and more seamless experience. Smart Launcher also lets you quickly and easily add widgets for your favorite applications to take advantage of their functionality from your home screen. Sidebar Toolbox

Sidebar Toolbox makes it easier for you to do everything on your device with one hand. This practical function comes with easy access to all apps and lets you customize which applications are featured within it. HyperBoost Gaming Engine

OxygenOS 13 empowers the gaming capabilities of OnePlus devices with support for the HyperBoost Gaming Engine that powers a series of features designed to deliver a smoother and more stable gaming experience when playing supported titles. These features improve gaming performance, like reducing frame rate fluctuation and improving a device’s touch response rate so you have the best chance of coming out on top. Spatial Audio & Dolby Atmos

For professional audio performance, OxygenOS 13 supports Spatial Audio to bring you cinema-quality sound, wherever you are. With Spatial Audio, you can adjust the direction of sound in different applications for the best experience. In addition, Dolby Atmos is supported by OxygenOS 13 which offers a broader sound field and more accurate spatial perception of sound. Both Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos provide greater immersion when watching everything from the latest TV shows to Hollywood blockbusters. Fast Pair

Fast Pair allows you to seamlessly connect your device with supported wireless earbuds and headphones, smart TVs, and more in a matter of seconds so you spend less time in menus and more time enjoying content. Audio Switch

With Audio Switch, you can easily switch from one audio device to another, or vice versa. There are no disruptions when you switch from headphone to headphone, creating a smooth sound transition. Nearby Share and App Streaming

By logging into just one Google account, the Nearby Share feature lets you transfer content from Android and Windows devices with greater ease and speed, for seamless content sharing. And, with a function called App Streaming, smartphones can cast their screen’s content to other nearby ChromeOS devices for improved shareability. Private Safe 2.0

An enhanced version of the Private Safe makes its debut in OxygenOS 13 that secures data, documents, and media files in a virtual safe so they cannot be accessed by other applications.

We’ll try to get OxygenOS 13 flashed to a OnePlus 10 Pro as soon as we can to dive in and report back.