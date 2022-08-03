It has only been a couple of days since we updated you on the transition of Google Duo into Google Meet and we already have another one. Google tells us today that the icon and name change for Google Duo, making it into Google Meet, is starting its rollout today.

We previously told you that after adding all of Google Meet’s features to Google Duo, Google would then change the name of Duo to Meet before the end of the year. According to Google, that change will actually start today in a phased rollout that could take several weeks to complete. By September, the full rollout should happen, with all users seeing an icon and name change.

In addition to the change of Duo to Meet, the old Google Meet you currently have on your phone will be renamed to “Meet (original)” if it hasn’t already. As you can see above, mine has already changed.

Also starting today, Google is changing the branding on duo.google.com to show Google Meet. In the “next few months,” that will redirect to meet.google.com/calling.

Google Play Link: Google Duo