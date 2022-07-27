Stream Nest Cam Feeds Right to Your Google TV

Google announced this week that Google TV users will soon be able to stream their supported Nest Cam devices, including the Nest Doorbell, to their television set. This means if you’re watching the game and some door-to-door Kirby vacuum or Bible salesperson swings by the crib, you won’t have to leave the couch because you’ll be able to see exactly who is at the door.

Google details that the following devices will be supported: All Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells, including the latest 2021 lineup. Easy enough to understand, right?

How It Works

Users can use their voice to ask Google Assistant which camera they want to see. For example, if I was to want to see my Nest video doorbell, I’d ask Assistant to show me the front door camera. On connected speaker devices, you can ask Assistant to stream a camera feed to your TV. It should all work seamlessly.

Which cameras can you stream on Chromecast with Google TV?

All Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells will be supported, including our latest devices that were released in 2021: the Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam (indoor, wired), Nest Cam with floodlight and Nest Doorbell (battery).

This new functionality is available starting this week.

// Google