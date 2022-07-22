Pixel’s At a Glance Soon to Get Ring Video Doorbell Support

Code discovered in the updated Android System Intelligence points to the coming of support for Ring video doorbells inside of Google Pixel’s At a Glance feature. Currently, Nest video doorbells are all that’s supported by At a Glance, but with this change, it looks like Google is opening the door to Amazon. Get it?

Google seems to be working hard to build out the At a Glance feature for Pixel devices. Recently, it was discovered that food delivery updates and rideshare statuses would also be able to be tracked via At a Glance. It’s definitely becoming more than a Weather and Date widget for us.

We don’t know for sure when Google intends to green light Ring video support, but with code being spotted, it’s safe to say that it could be soon.