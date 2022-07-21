The all-new Pixel 6a from Google is now up for pre-order. Our full review of the device went live this morning, as well as a complete unboxing video. There’s only one question that remains — are you buying one?

Priced at just $449, it’s certainly a device worth checking out, so long as you’re not concerned with things like displays with high refresh rates or wireless charging. Google left off a few specs to hit that lower price point, but if that doesn’t bug you, it’s still a Pixel phone with great software support and good looking hardware.

Picking one up? If so, what convinced you this is the phone you need to have?

Buying the Pixel 6a? Yes.

No.

On the fence. View Results