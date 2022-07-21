Droid Life

Thursday Poll: Buying the Pixel 6a?

Google Pixel 6a

The all-new Pixel 6a from Google is now up for pre-order. Our full review of the device went live this morning, as well as a complete unboxing video. There’s only one question that remains — are you buying one?

Priced at just $449, it’s certainly a device worth checking out, so long as you’re not concerned with things like displays with high refresh rates or wireless charging. Google left off a few specs to hit that lower price point, but if that doesn’t bug you, it’s still a Pixel phone with great software support and good looking hardware.

Picking one up? If so, what convinced you this is the phone you need to have?

