Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro Pre-Orders Now Live!

Google’s new Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are now available for pre-order!

Pixel 6a starts at just $449, though, that great pricing does come with a few compromises in the spec department, most notably the 60Hz display. And yes, it is noticeable. The camera also leaves a bit to be desired, though, it is a Pixel so you will at least be able to access all of Google’s great shooting software. Check out our full Pixel 6a review for all of the details.

Pixel Buds Pro are priced at $199. According to Google, the ANC-toting buds offer up to 31 hours of total listening time (w/ case), Transparency Mode, wireless charging support, touch controls, and all of the Google Assistant goodies one would expect.

Follow the links below to snag these new Google toys.

Pixel 6a

Pixel Buds Pro