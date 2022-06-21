Buying a ZTE here in the US phone may not be “hip” these days, but I’ll be damned if I didn’t say I was at least a bit curious about the company’s latest flagship phone. The Axon 40 Ultra just went on sale and after looking over the spec sheet as well as the software features that ZTE has built on top of Android 12, plus when you factor in the $799 price, it’s absolutely worth a look.

For well below $1K, the Axon 40 Ultra includes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a base model of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and under-display selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, dual SIM slot, dual speakers, under-display fingerprint reader, triple rear camera system (with dual Sony IMX 787 sensors), and Android 12.

More on the software, ZTE is committing to security patch updates every 3 months (no mention of how many years that support lasts), as well as upgrading the device to Android 13 by the end of August. On the features side, ZTE has baked in many things for its rear-facing cameras, such as Smart Moon (multiple shots and image calculations to magnify the moon to a level that mimics that of the naked eye), Star Enhancement, an AI-powered Constellation Connection feature, Super Night Video, as well as Dual OIS and EIS for system wide stabilization.

If you’re ready to give something other than a Pixel, OnePlus, or Samsung device a try, why not ZTE? I may ask for a review unit and see about giving this device a shot. It really doesn’t look all too bad at that $799 price.