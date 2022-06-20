Samsung Discover kicked off today, bringing with it a number of deals on Samsung’s best devices throughout the week. This yearly event has given us solid deals in the past, some of which sell through quicker than we can share.

To kick off Samsung Discover 2022, we have a deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where Samsung is either doubling the storage at no extra cost or straight discounting higher storage models. And yeah, they’ll still give you $1,000 off for trades, assuming you have a Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 3 to hand in.

For the storage promo, Samsung is doubling storage to 256GB on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and keeping the price matched to the 128GB model. If you think you might need 512GB storage, a $100 discount is included. If you want to go wild and buy the 1TB model, Samsung is dropping $150 off the price. So no matter what your needs, you are going to get at least 256GB of storage if you buy a Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In addition to the storage deal/bump, Samsung is still offering $1,000 off depending on the phone you have to trade-in. For now, The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are fetching $1,000 instant discounts, but you’ll also get $825 off for the Note 20 Ultra or Fold 2. Even the Galaxy S20 Ultra will get you $775 off. You can see the rest of the trade-in values here.

As a reminder, Samsung’s trade-in program is an instant discount program, meaning you get the value for your trade today. Should you buy a Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB and trade-in a Galaxy S21 Ultra, you would pay just $199. Hard to beat that price.

New Discover deals are supposed to pop up each day, so even if you didn’t like this deal, stay tuned for more. We’ll do our best to point out the good ones as the week moves along.