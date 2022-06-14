Apex Legends Mobile has its first major update inbound this week, labeled as Cold Snap. Inside, gamers will find a popular Legend making its way to mobile, that being Loba, as well as plenty of new content via an updated Battle Pass.

Beside the new Loba character, there is also a new game mode to play called Armed and Dangerous: Shotguns and Snipers. Additionally, a new “climatizer” will turn on and off during matches that will cover parts of the map with snow. When the device turns on, players will want to check their mini map for “frosted loot boxes.” You’ll be able to collect diamonds from frosted loot boxes and enemies to spend on rare items in the seasonal shop.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Optimized Wraith’s base visuals

Fixed an issue where players were unable to adjust the auto ammo pickup settings for the Peacekeeper

Adjusted several replicator spawn locations

Fixed several spots on worlds edge where players would get stuck or blocked on the terrain.

Fixed an issue where Mirage players would experience lag when taking out a weapon after activating their ultimate ability.

Fixed the slow down effect of Fade’s ultimate ability if he left the game

Fixed Octanes Incorrect VO callouts when using his jump pad

Cold Snap arrives Thursday. Prepare yourselves!

// EA