Home cinema owners rejoice, YouTube TV is finally rolling out 5.1 audio support, but only to select devices to start. This support allows for surround sound, which should be lots of fun when watching select programs.

To start, YouTube TV says you’ll need a Google TV, Android TV, or Roku-powered device to enjoy the 5.1 audio. However, it says it continues to work internally with other companies to bring 5.1 to game consoles, Apple TV, and other miscellaneous devices.

If you have a smart TV with YouTube TV preinstalled, you can check for specific device compatibility here.

Niiice.