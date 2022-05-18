Samsung and Hyundai’s premium Genesis brand announced this week that the all new 2023 GV60 electric vehicle supports ultra wideband-powered (UWB) digital car keys on select Galaxy devices.

With this support, GV60 owners will be able to have their keys loaded into the Samsung Pass app, then feel free to leave their keys at home. On top of that, the GV60 also features facial recognition for locking and unlocking the vehicle, so in terms of futuristic tech, this car has the goods. Should you loan your car to someone, you can send them the digital car keys, so long as it’s a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung devices supported by this announcement are the Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The 2023 GV60 is now available in the US with a starting MSRP of $58,890.

// Genesis | Samsung