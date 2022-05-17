Galaxy S22 Ultra is $250 Off and You Get a Free Galaxy Watch 4

Here’s a sweet Galaxy S22 Ultra deal that I haven’t seen yet – how would you like a $250 discount on Samsung’s best phone and their best watch thrown in for free? Amazon is running that deal right now.

For what is likely a limited time (and with limited supplies), Amazon has discounted the Galaxy S22 Ultra by $250, dropping its price to $949.99 with 128GB storage. As an added bonus on top of that discount, they want to gift you a Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) for free. That watch would normally cost you $230, so we are talking a total savings of $480 here.

REVIEW: Galaxy S22 Ultra

To get the deal, you hit that link below, and then look for the “Extra Savings” area on the Galaxy S22 Ultra listing. When you click to expand that area, you’ll see a pop-up that describes the deal with a button to “add both to cart.” It should look like this.

If you want more storage than 128GB, it looks like the same $250 off + free watch promo is working for bigger storage variants too, like 256GB and 512GB.

So yeah, what are you waiting for?

Amazon Deal Link