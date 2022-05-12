OnePlus Nord Buds Official and Only $39

The OnePlus Nord Buds were announced this morning as the most affordable pair of true wireless earbuds from the smartphone maker. These Nord Buds still pack a ton of features, but the price is actually quite something.

At $39.99, the OnePlus Nord Buds feature 12.4mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2, 4 microphones, AI noise canceling in calls, Dolby Atmos support, and up to 7 hours of audio playback. Through the included case, you can grab up to 30 hours of total usage, as well as fast charging through its USB-C port.

OnePlus’ Nord Buds come in black with a flat design that is certainly unique. The earbuds contain a touch pad for controls that’ll help you skip tracks, answer calls, etc.

The OnePlus Nord Buds arrive in mid-June.

// OnePlus