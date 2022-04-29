Droid Life

T-Mobile’s Next Uncarrier Move Scheduled for May 4

May 4, a day typically reserved for fans of the Star Wars franchise to share the same old and tired joke on social media, will also be the day that T-Mobile announces its next Uncarrier move.

We don’t know what to expect, but T-Mobile hypes the announcement with the words, “This One Doesn’t Need a Set-Up.” What could that possibly mean? We have no clue, but Uncarrier announcements are always good for customers, so do your worst, T-Mobile.

We’ll remind you on May 4 (next Wednesday) that this is going down.

Stream Here – May 4, 10AM PT

