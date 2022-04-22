We’re deep into the Android lifespan at this point. Over the years, phones have become equipped with more and more amazing features, a few of which we’d label as more important than others. This got us thinking, what’s an Android feature we can’t live without?

When creating a list in my mind, I think of displays with high refresh rates, NFC, “Warp Charging” (extremely fast charging speeds in general), wireless charging, curved glass displays, IP ratings (water resistance), and of course, expandable storage. That’s just off the top of my head.

We know for an absolute fact that everybody values these various features differently. For example, we know some folks cannot live without their precious SD card slot. That’s totally fine. Others can’t do without NFC and water resistance. But what if you were forced to choose just one? Let’s find out!

What’s the Android phone feature you can’t live without?