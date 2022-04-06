YouTube TV subscribers are getting treated to a group of fresh channels free of charge this week, something that doesn’t happen often these days. Typically, we’re given channels, but then told our monthly bill is about to go up or that we’re losing channels. This is a nice change of direction, at least for now.

Now streaming via the service, users will find Weather Channel, G4TV, RecipeTV, Justice Central, as well as ComedyDotTV. These are some fine additions to the YouTube TV lineup, and for free, we shouldn’t hear many folks complaining.

These channels are now streaming.