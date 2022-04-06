Google is introducing a new privacy tool within Chrome today called Privacy Guide. As the name sort of implies, this will act as a guide to help you better understand and control your levels of security within Chrome.

When accessed within Settings, the Privacy Guide walks you through a step-by-step tour of existing privacy and security controls within Chrome. Each page explains benefits, trade-offs, and privacy implications for each setting, with bullet points discussing things like what should happen when turned on.

Specific sections of the Privacy Guide include choosing search and browsing quality, history syncing, and enhanced protection options.

Google says that the Privacy Guide will soon roll out to Chrome 100 on desktop. To find it, head into Settings>Privacy and Security. Once available in that section you should see Privacy Guide as a new option.

// Google