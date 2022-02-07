For a limited time, all stores have the Chromecast With Google TV for just $39, which is $10 off its usual $49 price tag. Is that a really sweet deal? Abso-freakin-lutely.

At $39, this little dongle offers access to the Android TV ecosystem of apps and services, plus for tech specs, comes with 4K HDR support, enough built-in storage for your favorite apps, as well as quick access to Google Assistant via the accompanying remote.

As a bonus, it looks like new Chromecast With Google TV purchases is coming with 6 months of Peacock Premium. Dope.

Have at it.

