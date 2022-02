Verizon is shipping out a new update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, packed with the January security patch. While it may not be February’s patch, not even yet available on Pixel devices, that update should be right around the corner.

Once updated, owners will see build version number F926USQU1BVA9 on the Z Fold 3 and F711USQU2BVA9 on the Z Flip 3.

If you spot anything in addition to the patch, feel free to let us know.

// Verizon [2]