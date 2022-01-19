We’ve talked a lot this week about the launch of C-Band 5G and how it’ll finally bring a good 5G experience to Verizon and AT&T customers. The thing is, we didn’t mention which devices will work and you are probably staring at yours right now wondering if you need to upgrade or if the faster speeds of C-Band will soon be a part of life.

Here’s what we know. For now, the Verizon C-Band 5G device list is pretty limited to newer iPhone models and the newest from Samsung. Going forward, though, we should expect most phones to be compatible, including Google’s Pixel 6 line.

According to The Verge, the official list of Verizon C-Band 5G devices is:

Samsung : Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Google : Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (coming soon)

: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (coming soon) Apple: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), or iPad mini (6th generation)

As you can see, if you bought a Samsung device during 2021 or an iPhone from 2020 through 2021, you should be good to go. If you bought a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, for some reason, you are going to have to wait a while for C-Band support to kick in. We aren’t sure if that will require an update to activate or if Google and Verizon are simply going through the certification process. Either way, lol.

And as I mentioned, going forward, phones like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra will most definitely be C-Band ready, as will an iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 and whatever additional new high-end device shows up in 2022.

Anyone seeing C-Band 5G yet?