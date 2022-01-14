Droid Life

Verizon Galaxy S10 Lineup Gets Android 12!

Samsung continues its push to update every single device it has ever released to Android 12. I’m exaggerating a bit, but seriously, what Samsung is accomplishing right now should go down in the history books. Today, the Galaxy S10 lineup on Verizon is beginning to receive the One UI 4.0 update.

Inside, owners will be treated to the January patch, Color Themes, enhances privacy settings, the updated Samsung Keyboard, plus much, much more in Android 12.

Updated Build Numbers

  • Galaxy S10: G973USQU6HULD
  • S10+: G975USQU6HULD
  • S10e: G970USQU6HULD

Pop them bottles, Samsung owners. You’re all winners.

// Verizon

