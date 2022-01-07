Holy moly, Samsung! Verizon variants of the entire Galaxy S20 family, including the Galaxy S20 FE, is getting the Android 12 (One UI 4.0) update today. These four devices join many other Samsung phones getting the Android 12 goodness in the past couple of weeks.

Inside the update, you’ll find Android 12 and all of its goodies, such as color themes and the privacy enhancements, as well as the December security patch.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy S20 : G981VSQU2EULH

: G981VSQU2EULH S20+ : G986USQU2EULH

: G986USQU2EULH S20 Ultra : G988USQU2EULH

: G988USQU2EULH S20 FE: G781VSQU5EULH

Happy Friday, y’all!

