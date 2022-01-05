Tucked away inside of Google’s overview for Android Auto in 2022 is the Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto dongle. Priced at $89, this Motorola-branded device plugs into your car’s USB port, magically upgrading your non wireless head unit to one that supports wireless Android Auto. Fancy, right?

So long as your existing head unit supports Android Auto, this little dongle provides the wireless connection from your phone to the head unit via a USB port.

As the product page explains, setup is quite simple: Plug the MA1 adapter into your car’s existing Android Auto-enabled USB port, pair your phone to the MA1 adapter using Bluetooth, then enjoy wireless Android Auto. It’s almost too easy if you ask me.

This little dongle will go on sale later this month.