Best Buy is hosting a solid deal on the Galaxy S21 lineup right now, taking a high of $500 off the total price if you activate the device at time of purchase. And yes, this instant savings can be paired with Best Buy’s trade-in values, which could make for some serious dough savings if you’re into the whole trade-in thing.

For pricing, let’s start with the Galaxy S21. With activation today, the price is down to $499. That’s $300 off the typical price. With a trade-in, you’re look at even more. If you want the big boy, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it can be had for as little as $699 if you go through T-Mobile. For other carriers, the price is $799. And again, if you have a trade-in, you’ll be making out like a bandit. I checked the value of a Pixel 5 and Best Buy shows that with a value of $250. Not terrible.

If you’re ready to jump into a new phone and activate that sucker today, follow the links below.