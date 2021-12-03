Verizon is now pushing the November security patch to any remaining LG Velvet owners. This is the phone’s first update since September, which in the grand scheme of things isn’t actually all that bad for a mobile business that no longer exists.

LG made all customers aware that certain phones would continue receiving support even after its exit from the phone business, so it’s good to see them keeping its word.

For those interested, this update is labeled as build RRVSG900VM20e.

I suspect some other LG devices will get this same update soon enough if they haven’t already. You know, phones like the V60, Wing, and other high-end LG devices.

// Verizon