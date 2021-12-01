Samsung introduced the Galaxy A13 5G this morning, and while we don’t usually like to toss on the “5G” part of their naming scheme, we felt it important with this device. You see, the A13 5G is only $249, while still bringing some perfectly fine specs. For example, it has Sub-6 5G connectivity as evidenced by its name, as well as a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. That seems pretty good for $249.

Other specs for the Galaxy A13 5G include a triple rear camera system (50-megapixel main shooter), expandable storage up to 1TB, 5,000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support, MTK Dimensity 700 processor depending on the market you purchase in, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Honestly, sounds like a dope little $249 phone.

If you want one, the Galaxy A13 5G will be available online starting December 3 at AT&T, followed by Samsung’s own website and T-Mobile starting in January, 2022.

