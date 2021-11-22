Someone in your life bust their smartphone and need something to get them through the holidays? Or maybe you yourself are the klutz? How about a sweet smartphone stocking stuffer? Regardless of your circumstance, Google Fi is offering $100 off the Pixel 5a, bringing its total down to only $349. That’s a really good deal.

Pixel 5a features a rear-facing fingerprint reader, IP67 rating, 6.34-inch display, 4680mAh battery, Snapdragon 765G processor, and that same Pixel camera system that’s been awesome since the Pixel 3.

Buying a phone from Google Fi is easy enough should you already be a customer. Simply add the device to your cart and apply any trade-ins you may have, then check out. If you’re not a Fi customer, they’ll want you to sign up for service, but because you aren’t tied to a contract and can cancel anytime, you can do whatever you’d like with the Fi service.

Have at it!