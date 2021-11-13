YouTube TV added three new channels this week to allow us into the weird world of Hallmark movies. Yes, friends, we have new Hallmark channels in the line-up, and no, there isn’t a price increase.

If you look through your guide, you will now find the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, all there to give you an incredible list of movies that you would never admit to watching. It’s OK, we know.

The big pitch at the moment is Hallmark’s holiday movie season, with titles like Open By Christmas, My Christmas Family Tree, Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, and Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas. I won’t watch any, but you sure should hit those comments and let me know if you do or that your significant other “forced you to.”

Again, you’ll need to find these in your guide, which means a little work if you’ve setup a custom guide. To find Hallmark’s channels, you’ll have to edit your custom guide and then add these channels to it, assuming they are your thing.

YouTube TV x Hallmark is here. With no price hike.