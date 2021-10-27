Back in mid-September, T-Mobile announced that it would arrive at Walmart locations across the nation, bringing with it Metro by T-Mobile as well. On top of that, it was announced today that you can find them inside of Best Buy locations, too. With these moves now live, it makes the amount of places you can get a T-Mobile line in the US skyrocket. For T-Mobile, that’s a great thing. For the competition, it’s probably not so cool.

Getting your cell service from Best Buy should be similar to how it’s done at a regular T-Mobile shop. At Best Buy, you can shop all of T-Mobile’s postpaid plans, such as Magenta, Magenta MAX, and even Magenta Military. Shopping for Metro by T-Mobile at Walmart looks like more of a self service experience. According to the press release, T-Mobile says you’ll choose a phone and plan that’s right for you, then help yourself via the Self-Service Center.

For T-Mobile plans, “Customers can chat in-store with experts to decide what Un-carrier plan is best for them and walk out the same day with a new 5G device and unlimited 5G access.”

Now, go forth and get your T-Mobile needs taken care of at Best Buy and Walmart.

// T-Mobile [2]