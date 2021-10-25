As you have maybe seen, the big embargo on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been lifted this morning, meaning you’re about to get some serious Google flagship news overload. We think that’s pretty exciting, as we have a lot of things we want to share with you about these phones but were previously unable.

Starting today, we can say whatever we want, and as Kellen and I both work on providing you in-depth reviews on both devices, we wanted to provide you, our amazing readers, with an opportunity to ask us anything that might be on your mind for the Pixel 6 lineup. Along these lines, Kellen has already posted a ‘Week With Pixel 6 Pro‘ that has great insights into life with Google’s latest.

It’s entirely possible that your very own Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro pre-order is soon inbound from Google. Until it arrives, maybe you’re curious about battery life? Or what about that facial recognition everyone keeps asking about? Spoiler alert: There’s no facial recognition. Want to talk camera features or Android 12? Whatever your question may be, we can talk about it now, so let us have ’em.

Kellen and I will live in the comments on this post, allowing anybody to throw questions or comments our way. We’ll field them as they arrive.