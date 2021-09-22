Starting tomorrow and through the weekend, YouTube TV subscribers are getting complimentary access to three of the best things around. That’s right, we’re talking free HBO Max, NFL RedZone, and Cinemax.

YouTube TV is introducing this preview weekend, assumingly in hopes that you might love the services enough to add them permanently to your channel lineup. And why wouldn’t they? These services, especially HBO Max, account for a large portion of the best content currently available anywhere. For example, HBO Max has Mare of Easttown, Chernobyl, Barry, The Night Of, plus much more. For Cinemax, plenty of sweet movies are on there, so a free weekend isn’t something anyone should complain about it.

I feel dumb for trying to convince anyone to like these things. HBO Max and RedZone kick ass. If you think differently, I’m throwing these hands.

Go enjoy yourselves, YouTube TV subscribers. After going through price hike after price hike, dammit, we’ve earned this free weekend of joy.

// @YouTubeTV