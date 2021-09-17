HBO Max is 50% Off for the Next 6 Months

HBO Max is no longer available through Amazon Prime Video Channels – a thing I’ve never heard of – so to mark the occasion and give everyone a chance to experience the service directly, we have a 50% off deal to share with you. You can currently jump into HBO Max as a new or return customer and pay half the price for the next six months.

The deal is pretty simply, really. If you want to check out HBO Max for the first time or as a return customer, you can jump over to the HBO Max site (or through apps on your favorite platform) and sign-up for $7.49 per month for the next 6 months. HBO Max typically costs $15/mo for the ad-free version and has enough great content to justify that full price, but yeah, we love it when things that are this good get big price cuts.

For those who have not experienced HBO Max in a while, you should know that they are still releasing movies on HBO Max at the same time they arrive in theaters. We don’t know for how much longer they’ll do that, but the past year has been pretty awesome for watching new movies from the comfort of our own couch. In the coming weeks and months, we’ll get the new Dune, new Matrix, and The Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos story, all when they would typically be in theaters.

Of course, HBO is still one of the kings of original content too. I finally watched Mare of Eastown, and yeah, it was pretty great. You could always go back and re-watch Game of Thrones too, just skip the last 2 seasons and use your imagination to come up with your own ending – it’ll be better than what was given to us.

The promo runs from today (9/15) through September 26, and again, is for everyone, not just former Amazon Prime Video Channel users. Well, I don’t believe current customers can take advantage (unless they cancel and sign-up again?), but new and returning customers sure can.