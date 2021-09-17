For a limited time, specifically until September 22, buyers can get a OnePlus 9 Pro at $100 off the typical retail price using a special coupon code on OnePlus’s web store. With $100 off, the total for the device comes to $969, which is still incredibly expensive, but justified if you’re a big-time OnePlus fan and want the best specs available.

Read Our Review: OnePlus 9 Pro

Need a reminder of those specs? Sure thing. OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7″ QHD AMOLED display at 120Hz with LTPO, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage, Snapdragon 888, 4,500mAh battery (65W wired and 50W wireless charging), branded Hasselblad camera system, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, plus an in-display fingerprint reader. For software, it ships with Android 11, but OP does have an Android 12 beta you’re welcome to try out. Just be careful, as OP betas have never been the most stable of things.

If you’re interested, follow the link below.

Buy OnePlus 9 Pro (Use Code XPAN9PRO)