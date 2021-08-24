A key Android head at Google, Hiroshi Lockheimer, did a whoopsie last night when he posted a screenshot from what appears to be a Pixel 6 Pro onto Twitter. Lockheimer was merely detailing in the tweet that he was testing Material You and on his way to Tokyo, but eagle-eyed observers noticed right away that the screenshot appeared different from a typical older Pixel device.

The presence of a large fingerprint icon in the center of the display is our first indication that this is a Pixel 6 family phone. It’s already known that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will offer under display fingerprint readers. Other information provided by a simple screenshot is the display’s resolution, with the screenshot’s dimensions coming in at 1440 x 3200. Also provided by the screenshot is Verizon 5G connectivity.

Lockheimer has since deleted the tweet.

We’re close, people. This Pixel 6 hype is getting intense.

// @MishaalRahman