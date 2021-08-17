CTA, the body who oversees CES (previously known as the Consumer Electronics Show), announced this morning that it will require attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination this upcoming January when the show kicks off. Typically, hundreds of thousands of people make their way to Sin City to attend the show, but with the pandemic raging on, attendance is sure to be lower, and with this announcement, we’re sure there’ll be a few more people who decide not to attend.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA says, “Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19. We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

It’s noted that CTA is also assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement and will share more details on this later.

In other news, the vaccines work, people! If you’re able to, you should get one.

