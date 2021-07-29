The hotspot market probably hasn’t seen much action over the last year and a half, thanks to the pandemic that continues to control our world. As some places across this country become safer and business folk consider traveling again for work, Verizon is ready with new hotspot plans to take advantage of.

This morning, Verizon announced four new hotspot plans (Essential, Plus, Pro, and Premium) with prices that range from $20/mo up to $80/mo for Verizon customers. The data included with those runs from 15GB up to 150GB, with varying levels of streaming and 5G access, though all are unlimited with lower speeds after caps.

The new breakdown of plans is as follows:

Essential: $20/mo for Verizon customers

15GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data 720p HD streaming when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE



Plus: $40/mo for Verizon customers

5G Ultra Wideband access 50GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE



Pro: $60/mo for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $90 as a standalone plan

5G Ultra Wideband access 100GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE



Premium: $80/mo for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $110 as a standalone plan

5G Ultra Wideband access 150GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE



If you are in need of a hotspot plan, you can shop hotspot devices here and the new plans here.