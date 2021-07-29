Motorola Edge 20 Pro is Official Without US Availability

Motorola surprisingly announced three new phones today, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20, and Motorola Edge 20 Lite. None were named as coming here, so that may be the surprising part of the timing. However, Motorola did subtly suggest it’ll deliver “a new 5G edge family device in North America this fall.” I guess it’s not one of these?

Since we have no idea what’s up with these phones and if any will come to our networks, we’ll make this a quick one.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro:

6.7″ 144Hz OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

4500mAh battery / 30W charging

256GB UFS3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

108MP main + 8 telephoto + 16MP wide cameras

32MP selfie camera

€699.99

Motorola Edge 20:

6.7″ 144Hz OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778

4000mAh battery / 30W charging

128GB storage

8GB RAM

108MP main + 8 telephoto + 16MP wide cameras

32MP selfie camera

€499.99

Motorola Edge 20 Lite:

6.7″ 90Hz OLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 720

5000mAh battery / 30W charging

128GB storage

8GB RAM

108MP main + 8 wide + 2MP depth cameras

32MP selfie camera

€349.99

There you go. All three launch outside of the US in August. You can find out more here.