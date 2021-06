Verizon is shipping out the June security patch to owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung’s best phone, as well as the Galaxy Note 9. Nothing else is listed in the updates, but hey, an update is an update.

Once updated, your Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have software version number F916USQS1DUE3, while the Galaxy Note 9 will have N960USQS8FUE3.

Get that update!

// Verizon