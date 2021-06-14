Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G, a mid-range phone with a lot going for it, is $100 off today in a special Samsung Discover deal. At $100 off, you can grab one for $399 and find yourself staring at a 120Hz display without fully emptying that wallet.

The Galaxy A52 runs a Snapdragon 750G chipset with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, 4500mAh battery, and 1080p display. Again, that 1080p display has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is wild for this price range. You also get a quad-camera system with main 64MP shooter, front 32MP camera, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 25W fast charging, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

There really is a lot going on here, plus it comes in matte black.

Samsung has almost sold out of this deal, so if this sounds like a phone you might want, hurry up.