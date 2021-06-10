This Android 12 Beta 2 Animation is Everything

The change to the notification panel in Android 12 Beta 2 is still a bit of shocking experience each time I swipe down the statusbar, even 24 hours into this. But here’s the thing – if you do it slowly and watch the careful animation that Google introduced with it, all is well in the world. Seriously, I could watch this over and over and over again. The slower the better too.

The slide from the top, transforming into a notification page while it reveals the Quick Settings shortcuts that lay behind it, slowly fading the clock…it’s so good. Shocking, but good. Even sliding it back up to reverse the transformation is satisfying.

Animations are fun.