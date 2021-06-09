Moto G Stylus 5G is the Latest Affordable Phone From Motorola

Motorola has a new phone today that they’d like you to know all about if your smartphone budget is limited. It’s called the Moto G Stylus 5G and it does indeed have a stylus as well as 5G.

For specs, you are looking at a 6.8″ full HD display, Snapdragon 480 processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (with microSD slot), 5000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader, and a quad camera setup. That camera setup includes a main 48MP shooter that bins photos down to 12MP, along with 5MP macro, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensor lenses. The front camera weighs in at 16MP.

Motorola, for reasons I’m just never going to accept, left out NFC in this phone like they do in so many Moto G phones here. If it’s a cost cutting measure, that’s just stupid. You can put a 3.5mm jack and a bunch of worthless depth sensors in a phone, but not NFC? Get out of here.

What’s the pitch for the Moto G Stylus? 2-day battery life is one. The stylus could come in handy if a stylus is your thing, as it gives you more control over note-taking, doodling, and fidgeting on zoom calls. The display is large, but not 90Hz. And I guess it’s priced OK, assuming you ignore the fact that Google’s Pixel 4a line exists.

Motorola says they’ll update this phone to Android 12, but won’t promise additional big updates.

The Moto G Stylus comes in Cosmic Emerald and costs $399. It arrives unlocked in the US at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Motorola.com on June 14. It should hit carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Cricket in the near future.