The good people at Eufy, a sub-brand of Anker, introduced a suite of new outdoor security cameras this week, all going on sale either later this month or shortly thereafter. If you’re looking for feature rich cameras, but don’t want to pay out the nose, you’ll be happy to learn that Eufy has been making solid products that we can attest to for some time. My wife has a Eufy vacuum that she loves, so that’s a good sign.

The new outdoor security camera lineup consists of the SoloCam E40 (2K resolution) and E20 (1080p resolution), SoloCam L40 (2K) and L20 (1080p), SoloCam S40 (S for Solar, I assume), and the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro. Given the range, there’s a camera for all sorts of needs. For example, the SoloCam S40 comes with a built-in solar panel, making it ideal for your summer cabin or on the outer perimeter or your existing property. The SoloCam L40 and L20 offer built-in LED lighting as well as 90dB alarm that will scare off intruders, making it good for backyard setups. Then you have something like the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro, complete with 360-degree pan/tilt functionality. Who needs a single wide-angle lens when you can see every inch of your yard with that thing?

For pricing availability, the SoloCam E40 and E20 go on sale this starting at just $99. The SoloCam L40 and L20 go on sale next month starting at $149. The SoloCam S40 goes on sale in August, priced at $199. And the Floodlight Cam 2 Pro goes on sale in July for “around $299.”

SmartDrop

SmartDrop, a smart package locker, was also detailed. It features a built-in camera AI-powered face and motion detection, multiple ways to open it (making it easy for owner and delivery people, but not porch pirates), Google Assistant compatibility, construction of cold-rolled carbon steel, 115L of capacity, weatherproofing, and it’s completely wire-free. The device has a removable battery that can hold a charge for three months, so that’s clutch.

No pricing has been shared, but it will launch this August. I want one, I want one, I want one.

Camera Spec Breakdown