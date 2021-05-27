Samsung has a new iPad rival and this is important, I guess, because Samsung is pretty much the only notable maker of Android tablets. Apple has what I’d call zero competition in this space, and honestly, that’s really annoying. Alas, Google has barely tried to make Android tablets a thing in the past 5 years or so, so excuse me if I don’t seem overly thrilled about the following announcement.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now official, launching next month, coupled with a UK price of £589. We’ve seen some outlets convert that to an $800 price for the US, but Samsung hasn’t made that specific detail known. We’ll keep you posted on price.

You can find it hit shelves next month, featuring a 12.4″ WQXGA display, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, an octa-core processor (believe it’s a Snapdragon 750G for US Market), 10,090mAh battery, 45W fast charging, S Pen support, 5G connectivity if you need it, stereo speakers, and Android 11 with One UI on top. Is that good stuff for an Android tablet? I honestly don’t know.

Something important that’s missing is a high refresh rate display. And with that, it’s gonna be a pass for me.

Once on sale next month, we’ll update you on where to buy one.

// Samsung