Anker is back with its second generation of GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers, with the 30W option available for order on Amazon and Anker’s own website starting this morning.

If you weren’t familiar, Anker’s original GaN chargers were already super small yet very powerful. With these updated models, Anker has somehow found a way to make them even smaller and better regulate temperature. All good things. According to Anker, this was done by improving the chips and the internal layout of the devices, leading to this new line of Nano II chargers. Each charger has a USB C port, along with PowerIQ 3.0 technology, which allows support for Samsung’s Super Fast Charging.

When all is said and done, there will be a 30W, 45W, and 65W option. For now, only the 30W is up for grabs, priced at $29.99.

