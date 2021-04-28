Dashlane has a new plan for those looking to get an inexpensive, yet very usable password manager. Titled the Essentials plan, it offers unlimited password storage on up to two devices, all for the price of $3.99/month or $2.99/month when you pay annually.

For many single users, this plan is enough to cover both your desktop/laptop and mobile device. If you’re #ForeverAlone, that’s not bad. If you need unlimited devices, there is always the Premium plan which offers unlimited device support at $6.49/month.

Plan Pricing

Dashlane also announced that it is offering a monthly billing option on all of its plans. Previously, some plans would apparently need to be paid annually, which isn’t as flexible as some customers like. This means you can now choose any plan, Essentials to Family, all at a monthly price.

